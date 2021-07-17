Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Bright Yellow OOTD While Making 'lemonade' Ahead Of Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spending her time in London as she completes the schedule for her upcoming project. The actress was recently seen matching her outfit as she made lemonade with her pet Diana in London. Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared her bright yellow OOTD, just a day ahead of her birthday that is on Sunday, July 18.

Priyanka Chopra makes lemonade

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a selfie of herself showing off her summer OOTD. The White Tiger actress was seen wearing a bright yellow t-shirt with a pair of sunglasses. Her pet Diana was seen lying around on green grass through the reflection of Chopra's sunglasses. The actress wrote "making lemonade" with a heart emoticon as she shared the photo.

Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon 2021

Priyanka Chopra made everyone's heads turn as she attended the women's final at Wimbledon 2021 with Natasha Poonawalla. Pictures of Priyanka from the event soon became a trending topic on social media. Chopra took to her Instagram and shared pictures from Wimbledon and wrote "An amazing weekend at @wimbledon. Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to the Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest.⁣"

Priyanka Chopra wishes mother-in-law Denise Jonas on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram to celebrate her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' birthday. The actress shared two pictures with Denise, in which she could be seen cuddling her. While sharing the post Priyanka wrote that was extremely blessed to have Denise in her life. Her caption read "Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!."

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic drama Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and has been cast in an undisclosed role in Matrix. Chopra is all set to star alongside Mindy Kaling, in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding and will portray the lawyer Vanita Gupta in Gordan's courtroom drama Tulia, an adaptation of a non-fiction book Tulia: Race, Cocaine, and Corruption.

