Priyanka Chopra Suggests THESE Books By Female Authors To Celebrate Women's History Month

With March being Women's History Month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has found an interesting way to celebrate women this time. Chopra took her Instagram stories to tell her followers that she will be sharing a list of few books each week written by female authors. She also asked her followers to make some suggestions in the Instagram story and said she will try to share their suggestions as much as she can and will give her suggestions too throughout the month. Here are the female authors Priyanka shared for this week-

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' recommended female authors of the week

1. Zoe Sallis

Priyanka Chopra first added the cover of 'Voices Of Powerful Women' by Zoe Sallis along with the author's photo. As written on the Instagram story, the book is an inspiring collection of interviews with 40 successful and empowering women from around the world. The women include Maya Angelou, Isabel Allende, Mary Robinson, and Shami Chakrabati and the book explores their challenges and achievements in their lives.

2. Eman Quotah

The next book on the list was 'Bride of The Sea' by Arab American writer Eman Quotah. Chopra wrote on the story that the book is a spellbinding debut of colliding cultures, immigration, religion, and family. It is an intimate portrait of loss and healing and ultimately a testament to the ways we find ourselves inside love, distance, and heartbreak. Eman was named John McClelland Historical Writing Resident by the Espy Foundation.

3. Claudia Chan

The next book on the list was 'This Is How We Rise' by Claudia Chan. Chopra wrote on the story, from an inspiring voice in the movement for gender equality, a practical guide to achieving success through a new kind of leadership-rooted in purpose and activism for social change. Chan is the creator of the award-winning conference & leadership education platform S.H.E.

4. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The other book on the list was 'Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions' by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Chopra wrote about the book that said "filled with compassionate guidance and advice, it gets right to the heart of sexual politics in the twenty-first century and starts a new and urgently needed conversation about what it really means to be a woman today". Adichie is a feminist and she has written the novels Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun, and Americanah.

5. Glennon Doyle

The last book on the list was 'Untamed' by Glennon Doyle. Chopra wrote on the story "in her most revealing and powerful memoir yet, the beloved activist, speaker, and bestselling author explore the joy and peace we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world and start trusting the voice deep within us". Doyle is also the founder and president of Together Rising, an all-women-led nonprofit organization supporting women, families, and children in crisis.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

