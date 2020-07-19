Priyanka Chopra, Tabu & Other Leading Female Actors In Bollywood Who Aced Villainous Roles

Earlier, in Bollywood, female actors would hesitate to portray a negative role, as they were afraid that they would lose their fans. And they also had a perception that if the fans did not like their negative role, they would not even get lead roles after that. But some of our bold actors changes this perception and played some of the iconic negative roles in Bollywood films that proved their potential. So, here are the names of some of those confident and intelligent female actors in negative roles.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas neighs like a horse in funny video with Mama Jonas | Watch

Priyanka Chopra, Tabu & other female actors who aced villainous roles in their films-

Priyanka Chopra

In films like Aitraaz and 7 Khoon Maaf Priyanka Chopra played the negative role of Sonia and Susanna respectively. Both the films, in which she played a negative role changed her career significantly and were also critically acclaimed because of Priyanka’s performance.

The film, 7 Khoon Maaf was internationally recognised due to Priyanka portraying as the femme fatale who goes on a killing spree, murdering all 6 of her husband’s due to various reasons. She played the character of Susanna perfectly. She also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards under memorable performance category. In the film Aitraaz, Priyanka Chopra played the role of a bold lady and gained a lot of positive reviews.

Also read | Unseen pic of the day: When Priyanka Chopra looked all things cute dressed as 15-year-old

Tabu

In the film Maqbool, Tabu played a negative role. The film, Maqbool was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Pankaj Kapur, Irrfan Khan, Tabu and Masumeh Makhija. It was an adaptation of the play Macbeth by Shakespeare. Tabu played the role of Nimmi in the film.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra or Disha Patani: Who pulled off the peachy lehenga look better?

Urmila Matondkar

In the film Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Urmila Matondkar played the negative role of an obsessive lover. Her role was of an obsessive, stubborn girl who gets mad in love with a guy and tries to kill his wife and others to get him. Urmila Matondkar also attempted a negative role of Kamini Verma in the film, Karzzz, which was a remake of yesteryears blockbuster hit Karz.

Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh is also a talented actor who has made several Bollywood hit films. But along with playing the lead roles, she also stunned and showed her potential in portraying the negative roles. The films in which Amrita Singh played the negative roles were Aaina and Raju Bann Gaya Gentleman in 1992.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana or Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra, your fav on-screen pair?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.