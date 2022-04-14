Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Embracing Motherhood, Says 'will Never Impose My Desires'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed this year on a grand note after they announced the birth of their baby.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Lilly Singh new book, Priyanka Chopra on motherhood, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas welcome baby

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra


Global icon Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed this year on a grand note after they announced the birth of their baby. The couple welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy. Ever since the little was born, the actor has not been quite vocal about her thoughts on parenthood. However, recently Priyanka opened her heart and explained what being a parent meant to her.

During her conversation with famous YouTuber-host Lilly Singh about her new book, Priyanka talked about what kind of parents she had and what kind of a parent she wants to be for her daughter. During the candid chat with Lilly, Priyanka opined about not imposing her desires, and fears on the little one.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about embracing motherhood

In the viral video from the conversation, the Sky is Pink actor said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

READ | Priyanka Chopra masters no-makeup look in latest selfie, shares a glimpse into her car jam

Lilly Singh is launching her new book titled 'Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life ...' and as a part of the promotions, she interacted with Priyanka about the same.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had taken to their respective social media accounts on January 22, 2022, and surprised their fans and followers with the news about welcoming their baby. They wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." Several friends from the industry, fans, and well-wishers extended their best wishes to them as they stepped into the next chapter of their lives together.

READ | Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her 'Soul Sunday' as she roams in LA with girls & pups

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has a couple of projects in her kitty including Citadel, Text For You alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra savours Korean meal with her girls; 'Does shaking help after you overeat?'

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra

READ | Priyanka Chopra remembers her Nani on latter's birth anniversary with cute throwback pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND