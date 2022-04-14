Priyanka Chopra Talks About Embracing Motherhood, Says 'will Never Impose My Desires'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed this year on a grand note after they announced the birth of their baby. The couple welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy. Ever since the little was born, the actor has not been quite vocal about her thoughts on parenthood. However, recently Priyanka opened her heart and explained what being a parent meant to her.

During her conversation with famous YouTuber-host Lilly Singh about her new book, Priyanka talked about what kind of parents she had and what kind of a parent she wants to be for her daughter. During the candid chat with Lilly, Priyanka opined about not imposing her desires, and fears on the little one.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about embracing motherhood

In the viral video from the conversation, the Sky is Pink actor said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

Lilly Singh is launching her new book titled 'Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life ...' and as a part of the promotions, she interacted with Priyanka about the same.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had taken to their respective social media accounts on January 22, 2022, and surprised their fans and followers with the news about welcoming their baby. They wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." Several friends from the industry, fans, and well-wishers extended their best wishes to them as they stepped into the next chapter of their lives together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has a couple of projects in her kitty including Citadel, Text For You alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra