Priyanka Chopra Thanks Dia Mirza For Supporting 'Unfinished'; Latter Says 'What A Joy'

Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza, on March 16, 2021, got into a fun banter on social media as the latter shared a picture of Priyanka Chopra’s Unfinished on her story. Dia Mirza got the ball rolling by saying that she had begun reading Unfinished while following up the statement by tagging Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra then expressed her gratitude by sharing Dia Mirza’s story and wrote that she was thankful to the latter as she joined her on her journey. Dia Mirza then shared Priyanka Chopra’s story saying, “What a Joy it is!” while commenting on the book.

Actors laud Priyanka Chopra's book

On the same day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a story where Hrithik Roshan showed his support for her while sharing the cover of her book. Hrithik Roshan also congratulated Priyanka on hosting the Oscar Nominations. He called her ‘Unfinished, Unstoppable, One of a kind’. Roshan also said with conviction that the nominations were just the start of the road for her and she would be going a long way. He ended his writeup on his story by saying, “More Power To You”. Priyanka Chopra thanked Hrithik for being a part of her journey and said that he had always been a good friend to her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ book that hit the stands on February 9, 2021, is a memoir of her life from her childhood to the present. The book is widely acclaimed for being real and unfiltered and Priyanka Chopra has been lauded for baring it all for the people to see. She has spoken about a variety of issues she faced in her life, from career struggles to personal life. While the memoir is full of hilarious anecdotes, it is also a glimpse of the alleged pain and humiliation the actor had to suffer.

One particular anecdote that became a topic of much conversation was when one of Priyanka’s directors had asked her to get artificial enhancements to make a mark in the film industry. Priyanka spoke about how it had shattered her self-respect and how humiliated she felt at that moment. She further went on to use that incident to speak about the unrealistic standards of beauty that are imposed on women.

