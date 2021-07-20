As Priyanka Chopra Turns 39, She Extends Gratitude To Family And Her Fans; Shares Pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday on Sunday, July 18. She turned 39 years old. Priyanka received wishes from several A-listed celebrities and her fans. The actress treated her fans today as, she shared a photo dump on her Instagram and thanked everyone for the wishes she received.

Priyanka Chopra thanks her fans

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo dump on her Instagram just a day after her birthday and thanked her fans for all the wishes. The photos included her in a racy black swimsuit posing with her birthday cake amongst others. While sharing the post she thanked her husband Nick Jonas for making her day special even, though he wasn't present with her. Chopra's post read "Photo Dump.Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here."

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post

Fans reacted to Priyanka'a photo dump and left their reactions in the comments section. The fans filled her comment section with wishes for the actress while, other fans called her gorgeous. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comments.

Nick Jonas' birthday post for wife Priyanka Chopra

Singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his wife Priyanka Chopra. Nick shared an unseen throwback picture of Chopra from her childhood wearing a pink saree and also shared a recent picture of the actor in a similar outfit. While sharing the photos Nick wrote "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you." Nick also sent a special gift to her on her special day. Chopra took to her Instagram and shared that Nick had sent her an expensive bottle of vintage wine.

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram