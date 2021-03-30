Priyanka Chopra Thanks Lara Dutta As She Reads Her Book; Says 'hope Our Memories Match'

Priyanka Chopra was all thanks for Lara Dutta as she praised Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished. The actor has been receiving a number of positive reviews from fans and celebrities who have read the book. Priyanka Chopra has jotted down a number of her memories and her struggles in her book which have seemed to inspire a number of people across the globe. Lara Dutta was the recent celeb to join in praising her for the book.

Priyanka Chopra thanks Lara Dutta as she reads her book

Lara Dutta took to Instagram stories and shared the book song with a note she had received from Priyanka Chopra. The personal note mentioned a vote of thanks to Lara from Priyanka as she thanked her for being part of her journey. Lara Dutta seemed extremely pleased with the gesture as she shared the post note and the book on her story with the caption mentioning that she is currently reading up on the new book. She wrote that she feels executed to get the note and is really looking forward to reading the book by the actor.

Priyanka Chopra reposted the story on her account mention that she wonders if their memories match. Both the actors have been apparent holders in the past and thus Priyanka made a subtle reference to their modelling days with her caption. Ending the short caption, Priyanka Chopra added a note of positivity for Lara and left a few heart emojis.

Since the release of her book, Priyanka Chopra has been receiving several phrases from a number of stars. The actor appeared on Super Soul hosted by Oprah and spoke about the book as well. Besides that, the actor has been sharing a number of snippets from her life on Instagram. From the inauguration of her new restaurant to her throwback pictures from modelling days, the actor has kept fans entertained with her amazing posts. Quite recently, the actor posted a picture where she can be seen celebrating Holi with Nick Jonas and his parents. Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures encapsulating the bright colourful festival and her celebrations.

