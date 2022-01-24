Priyanka Chopra To Opt Out Of 'Jee Le Zaraa' After Embracing Motherhood?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised fans as they announced that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. Both Priyanka and Nick had time and again expressed their desire to become parents. Chopra has several projects lined up including the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa. As per media reports, the actor is planning to opt of out the movie after the birth of her baby and has asked makers to find her replacement.

Priyanka Chopra to opt-out of Jee Le Zaraa?

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka Chopra wants to spend time and energy raising her newborn baby and has asked makers to look for a replacement. The movie additionally stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and will be the trio's first-ever big-screen project, if Chopra goes ahead with the movie. Chopra had previously taken to her Instagram and penned down a lengthy note to express her excitement regarding the movie.

Sharing a picture with Katrina and Alia, Priyanka wrote, "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done!"

Both Priyanka and Nick took to their respective social media handles as they announced the arrival of their baby. They released a statement regarding the same and also asked fans to give them privacy during this time. Their statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)."

As per a report by DailyMail, the couple welcomed a daughter who was born in a Southern California hospital on Saturday. The couple’s little one was due in April 2022, but the surrogate delivered their baby 12 weeks ahead of time.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra