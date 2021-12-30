Priyanka Chopra To Saif Ali Khan: These Celebs Get The Title Of Best Dressed In 2021

Last Updated: 30th December, 2021 09:15 IST

Hina Khan continued to wow her fans this year as well with her stunning outfits. Her designer ensembles along with the confidence she carries make a perfect combination.

Kartik Aaryan can look dapper in both Indian and western ensembles. The actor does not shy away from experimenting with colours and outfits, which makes him one of the fan favourite celebrities.

Saif Ali Khan is surely the Nawab of Bollywood. The actor surely has the best collection of royal outfits as he leaves his fans stunned with every Kurta Pyjama or Sherwai he wears.

Apart from giving an award-winning performance in Shershaah, Kiara Advani also gave away some outfit goals this year. Whether it was a lehenga or orange jumpsuit, Kiara made sure to pass the chic vibe

Vicky Kaushal not only stole hearts with his royal wedding with Katrina but also with every outfit he picked up in 2021. From suits to some uber-cool Kurta Pyjamas, Vicky stunned in every ensemble.

Malaika Arora's love for metallic and shimmery outfits surely had her fans' minds blown in 2021. This stunning saree from Manish Malhotra is an example of how gorgeous she looks in her sparkly picks.

Kajal Aggarwal always makes sure to give away some cute vibes with her stunning outfits. From her western looks to her gorgeous sarees, her wardrobe is worth taking inspiration from.

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone stole the show at 83's premiere with her black tube gown with a long train. The actor's head-turning look was completed by a diamond necklace and dramatic eye makeup.

Alia Bhatt knows how to slay in every outfit she picks. This year, from a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga for Diwali to every western ensemble, Alia Bhatt surely stole hearts.

Priyanka Chopra not only won hearts with her Matrix film franchise debut but also with her outfits this year. The actor looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her silver outfit at the film's premiere.

