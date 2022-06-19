Priyanka Chopra To Surprise Nick Jonas On His 1st Father's Day After Welcoming Baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra has some elaborate plans for her husband Nick Jonas as he marks his first Father's Day after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. According to HollywoodLife sources, the Citadel star wants to celebrate Nick in the most special way as he has been an 'incredible husband and father' to their family.

The source also mentioned that the Sucker hitmaker is super excited to have Malti home on the occasion after having waited for her to recover in the NICU for so many days. "It’s a big milestone for any new dad but after waiting for so long to be able to bring Malti home and all the stress and uncertainty, it’s extra meaningful to be able to have his baby girl home for this special day,” the insider stated.

Priyanka Chopra to surprise Nick Jonas on his first Father's Day

Priyanka has in store 'a few little surprises' for her husband, however, they'll be keeping the celebrations limited to their home as they spend the day together as a family. The source stated that they're still adjusting to being parents since Malti's arrival and are loving every bit of it.

"Priyanka can’t believe it’s been over a month since they brought Malti home. The time has absolutely flown by and she loves getting to see her baby girl get bigger every day," the insider concluded.

While Priyanka earlier shared a glimpse alongside Malti Marie on social media, the actor treated fans with another picture of the little one on the occasion of her mom, Madhu Chopra's birthday. The 39-year-old was seen smiling at Malti as her mother held the baby in her arms.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's spy-thriller series Citadel. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

(Image: Instagram/ @PriyankaChopra)