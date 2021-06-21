Priyanka Chopra Tries New Disney Filter; Asks Fans To Vote If She Is 'a Bad Or Good Girl'

The new Disney Filter which transforms your face into a fictional Disney character is all the rage on social media. Celebrities are no exception for following this new trend as Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share a video of her using the new filter. Read more to know the fans' reaction after the actress asked them a question relating to her Disney looks.

Priyanka Chopra in the Disney filter

The new Disney filter, turning the user into a fictional character with big eyes and features, has taken social media by storm and the actress took this opportunity to ask her fans a question. The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram story to share a video using the filter and asking her fans if she looked like a 'bad girl or a good girl'. She held a vote on the story where her fans clicked to vote for their answer. The fans appeared torn between the choices as the score was almost equal for both the options.

More on Priyanka Chopra's photos and videos

The actress recently celebrated Father's day by sharing pictures of her father and father-in-law on social media. She wrote, 'Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there'. The actress also shared a hilarious video of her dancing to a song called 'please leave me alone' with the caption that read 'When people talk to me before my morning coffee'.

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

More on Priyanka Chopra's latest projects and movies

Priyanka Chopra's latest video on Instagram commemorated World Refugee Day to spread awareness about the struggles of people fleeing from their home country. The actress paid a heartfelt tribute to the people suffering from the issue and urged her followers to contribute to the aid of the cause as much as possible. The actress also shared her thoughts after receiving an overwhelmingly positive response to joining the Victoria Secrets team.

Last seen in The White Tiger, the actress is all set to appear in the romantical drama Text for You along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dio. Priyanka will also be seen in Amazon Prime's big-budgeted Citadel and Tulia, another romantic drama. The actress also has Cowboy Ninja Viking lined up opposite Chris Pratt.

IMAGE- PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

