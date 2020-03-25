Vacation Essentials To Steal From Priyanka Chopra's Wardrobe

Every time Priyanka Chopra steps out, she makes the headlines. The diva can rock any outfit like a pro and is constantly giving fans some major fashion goals. From swimsuits to street styles, she perfectly puts the outfits together. Chopra has been giving some back-to-back hits and has ventured into several things.

The 37-year-old actor, with her fashion sense and style, has become a trendsetter across the globe. Priyanka Chopra's photos from her vacation give fans some cues on picking up vacation essentials. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Always Steps Out In Style And These Pictures Are Proof

ALSO READ | When Priyanka Chopra Spoke Highly Of Her Duchess Friend Meghan Markle

Vacation essentials to pick from Priyanka Chopra's wardrobe

Monokini

For all the days when one wants to simply relax by the pool or beach, the monokini sported by Priyanka Chopra is a must. This comfortable monokini can be paired with shorts or simply wear the monokini without pairing to look their best. Priyanka Chopra can be seen relaxing bu sipping a drink.

Vibrant crop top

Priyanka made a stylish appearance sporting a colourful strappy crop top and she paired it with a skirt that is buttoned. She completed her look by accessorising it with open-toe heels, beach hat and square sunglasses. Check out:

Maxi dress

The true blue fashionista can be seen wearing a maxi dress with a deep neckline. The actor looks radiant in an open hairdo and minimalistic makeup. The cool sunglasses completed her look perfectly.

Bikini with a shrug

Priyanka can be seen in a bottle-green coloured bikini that flaunts her well-toned body. She paired the swimwear with a floral printed shrug. She teamed it with a no-makeup look and opted for a messy hair-do.

Slinky dresses

Slinky dresses are perfect for holidays to tropical destinations. Chopra paired the floral printed slinky dress with transparent block heels. She teamed up the outfit by opting for an open messy hairstyle.

ALSO READ | Kim K, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone's Outfits From The Now Postponed Met Gala

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Replaced A Popular Bollywood Star In 'Gunday'? Read More Unknown Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.