Priyanka Chopra Visits Lucknow For UNICEF Work; Spends Time With Kids At Anganwadi Centres

After spending a couple of days in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra jetted off to Lucknow for her UNICEF work, to see the work being done by the organisation in ending violence and discrimination against girls in Uttar Pradesh. The actor share videos and photos from her visit to Anganwadi centres and schools as she integrated with children. Chopra spoke out strongly about putting an end to gender discrimination, mentioning that women and girls are the keys to building a better future for their communities.

Priyanka Chopra visits Lucknow for UNICEF trip

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chopra shared a video while travelling in a car as she visited UNICEF centres. She mentioned, "Right now, I am in Lucknow, India, with UNICEF. I am really looking forward to this field visit. I have spent a few of my childhood years at school in Lucknow, I have family and friends here. And I am keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in Uttar Pradesh."

The actor continued, "I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation is making that shift at a larger scale. Across India, gender inequality results in unequal opportunities, and it is the girls that are most disadvantaged."

Priyanka said that she's visiting the facilities to check what work is being done to combat the discriminatory practices, get a first-hand account of the challenges girls face on an everyday basis and look for solutions.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa, an all-female-led road-trip movie which comes from the makers of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. She also has the series Citadel, which is being bankrolled by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)