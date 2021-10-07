Priyanka Chopra Was Criticised For Her Bodily Changes During 30s; 'was Eating My Emotions'

Priyanka Chopra, who has been part of the entertainment industry since the age of 17, recently opened up about receiving criticism after undergoing bodily changes post her father's demise. The Quantico star, who appeared on the Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, spoke about the unrealistic standards of beauty in the Industry, her relationship with changing body and the process of healing after a 'really dark phase'.

Mentioning the scrutiny she went through during her 20s, with a 'tight lens' on her shape, figure and measurements, Priyanka stated how at one point she normalised having 'photoshopped face, perfect hair', and always flaunted her 'blown out hair'. Learning to have everything thrown at her in the fast-paced entertainment world, she 'just imbibed the headlines in a way', not realizing what it did to her as 'the person' and not the 'public figure'.

Priyanka Chopra on receiving flak for bodily changes

Stating that she was put through a lot of criticism after the 'dark phase' of her father's demise when she resorted to food, Priyanka mentioned how she was eating away her 'emotions'. As she reached her 30s, she got 'online grief' from people telling her 'You are looking different, you are ageing’. This resulted in her changing relationship with social media, adding that she 'incubated' herself in a way to protect herself, and went into her 'Cancerian self-preservation self'.

Shedding light on the process of healing, Priyanka stated that she gave her body 'what it needed', be it a 'pizza at 1 am'. She eventually reached a place of feeling healthier after two years. She also spoke about how despite having one's share of ups and downs, everyone should start choosing themselves and 'get rid of the noise' of someone else's expectations.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is currently shooting for Amazon Prime original series Citadel, took some time off for a vacation with her friends and family in the port city of Valencia, Spain. She took to social media to flaunt her exceptional jet ski riding skills, clad in gorgeous beachwear. The pictures featured her mother Madhu Chopra and her dog, along with her friends. She uploaded the pictures with the caption, ''A perfect day off 🐋😄❤️#AboutYesterday''.

(IMAGE: PTI)