Priyanka Chopra Wishes Actress Lara Dutta On Birthday, Calls Her 'beautiful Inside Out'

Indian actress Lara Dutta turned 43 on Friday, April 16. On the occasion of Lara Dutta's birthday, actress Priyanka Chopra's Instagram featured a sweet birthday wish. The two actresses competed with each other in Miss India 2000 pageant. Lara Dutta went on to win the Miss Universe title, while Priyanka was crowned Miss World in the same year.

The post shared on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story featured a throwback image of the two actresses. The two actresses look much younger and can be seen smiling for the camera. Priyanka shared the photo with the words, "Happy birthday @larabhupathi. You are soooo beautiful inside out" along with a few hearts. Take a look below.

More about Lara Dutta's birthday

Lara Dutta, on Friday, also shared a post on her Instagram handle on the occasion of her birthday. The post featured the actress along with her daughter as the two could be seen posing for the camera. In the photo, Lara can also be seen holding a piece of cake in her hand while her husband Mahesh Bhupathi can be seen standing behind them. Thanking everyone for the wishes and love, Lara shared the post with the caption, "Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is LOVE I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!! Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!! May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be!! God bless". Take a look at Lara Dutta's post below.

Priyanka Chopra's latest updates

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently graced the red carpet at the BAFTA awards this year. Priyanka's looks from the recent events have been going viral on social media. The actress was seen wearing Ronald van der Kemp's silk organza jacket with pleated butterflies. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she paired her look with Bulgari jewels and Stuart Weitzman shoes. In another look, Priyanka was seen with her husband Nick Jonas on the BAFTA red carpet. Priyanka opted for a red embroidered jacket and white harem trousers for the red carpet entrance. Take a look at both of Priyanka Chopra's recent red carpet looks below.

Image sources - Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Lara Dutta Instagram

