Priyanka Chopra Wishes 'joy & Happiness' To Malala Yousafzai As She Ties The Knot

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner who was shot at an age of 15 by a Taliban gunman for protesting for girls' education, has tied the knot to Asser Malik. The two exchanged vows at their home in Birmingham, in the presence of their families. As Malala began a new chapter of her life, International star Priyanka Chopra wished her joy and happiness.

Priyanka Chopra and Malala have earlier worked together. The actor has met Malala for some social project. As Malala tied the knot, Priyanka Chopra showered her with love. Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations Malala. Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision!!"

The Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala lives in Britain. The activist, who tied the knot on November 9, took to her social media handles to share a few photos from the ceremony. She wore a pink salwar suit, while her husband donned a black suit. Sharing the photos she asked her followers to send their prayers and wrote, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead." Priyanka Chopra reacted to the photo and congratulated them via the comment section.

She has not provided many details about her husband, however, social media users identified him as Asser Malik. Netizens claimed Malik is the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High-Performance Centre. As Malala Herself is a cricket fan and support Pakistan's team, Malik belonging to the same industry is possible.

Priyanka congratulates Malala for her degree from Oxford

This is not the first time Priyanka Chopra praised Malala and sent her best wishes. Priyanka Chopra has often sent her best to the Nobel Prize winner. Last year, when Malala finished her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economy, Priyanka Chopra said she was proud of her. She shared a photo with Malala and wrote, "Your Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree from Oxford is such an incredible achievement. I'm so proud!"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon star in the spy-thriller series Citadel. The actor also has Text For You and The Matrix: Resurrection in her pipeline. Priyanka is also set to do a new Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@malala