Priyanka Chopra Wishes Meghan Markle On B'day; Pledges To Support Her Initiative For Women

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram and wished her dear friend, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on her birthday. Priyanka penned a lengthy note on Meghan’s 40th birthday while pledging to support her initiative, to help women who've lost their jobs during the pandemic back into the workforce.

Priyanka Chopra supports Meghan Markle's initiative to support women

She even praised Meghan for putting everything in the back seat and considering the welfare of the women on priority on her birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put the welfare of others first.⁣ As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world.”.

Further, Priyanka spoke on the statistics that defined how women had left their jobs in 2020 and its repercussions. She stated, “In America alone, OVER 2 MILLION WOMEN have departed the workforce since January 2020. The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages.⁣ It’s time to help women get back into the workforce.” She concluded saying, "The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce… Of course, I was more than happy to join. ⁣Now that’s a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend. You can all join in too. If you are able, donate time to mentoring, community service, or any act or service that you can and maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion.⁣".

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Meghan have been friends for years and the former even attended the wedding of the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry. The actor had even stood up for Meghan in the past publicly against the British press' negative coverage of her. Priyanka in a 2019 interview labeled the reportage around her as 'racist' and had said that Meghan was more than capable of taking on detractors.

IMAGE: PTI/AP

