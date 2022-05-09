Priyanka Chopra Wishes Mom Madhu & Mother-in-law Denise On Mother's Day; 'I Love You Both'

Mother's Day 2022 surely was a special one for global icon Priyanka Chopra. The actor celebrated her first-ever Mother's Day with her newborn daughter and also with her two moms - Madhu Chopra and Denise Miller-Jonas. On the emotional occasion, the actor penned a heartfelt note for her daughter and also showered love on her moms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful picture of her two moms. In the photo, the actor's mom Dr Madhu Chopra stunned in a pink coloured salwar suit, while her mother-in-law Denise Miller Jonas wore a green one. The two could be seen hugging each other as they shared smiles for the picture. Sharing the photo, the Matrix: Resurrections star wrote, "Happy Mother's Day @drmadhuakhourichopra and @mamadjonas I love you both!"

Nick Jonas also shared the same picture on his Instagram story to pen heartfelt notes for his mom and mother-in-law. He wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my incredible mom@mamadjonas I'm so honored to be your favorite son. Love you!" "And to my wonderful mother in law @drmadhuakhourichopra you're such a blessing to us all! Love you!," he added.

Priyanka Chopra embraces motherhood

Priyanka Chopra chose Mother's Day 2022 as the occasion to share the first glimpse of her newborn daughter. The actor also penned a special note mentioning how her daughter is home after spending over 100 days in the NICU. She wrote, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

She further went on to thank the doctors and nurses and wrote, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way." She added, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you." The actor also wished everyone a happy Mother's Day and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."

