Priyanka Chopra Wraps 'The White Tiger' Shoot, Thanks Cast & Crew

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly finished shooting for her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger opposite Citylights actor Rajkummar Rao. The Quantico star updated her status on Instagram and revealed that she is on her way back to her home in Los Angeles for Christmas after the wonderful experience of filming The White Tiger.

Priyanka also shared a picture of herself on social media along with a note thanking the makers and the crew of the project for collaborating with her for this venture.

Take a look at her post:

Read | Priyanka Chopra shares rehearsal photo for her new film The White Tiger

Reportedly, the Netflix film The White Tiger, bankrolled by Priyanka Chopra and Mukul Deora, is an adaptation of the 2008 Booker Prize winner Aravind Adiga’s book by the same title. According to reports, The White Tiger tracks the journey of an ambitious chaiwallah, whose self-made journey takes him to the pinnacle of success as a big-shot entrepreneur. However, the plot of the story is filled with love, crime, and deceit.

Read | The White Tiger: Writer Aravind Adiga's other famous novels and works

Talking about the film, Priyanka Chopra had said in a statement, “I’m so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together”.

Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas having a 'glam time' on The White Tiger set

Apart from The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects also include We Can Be Heroes directed by Robert Rodriguez, of Spy Kids fame. The actor had featured last in the romantic drama The Sky Is Pink along with the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar. The actor has also been actively producing many regional films in various languages under her production company Purple Pebble Pictures.

Read | Rajkummar Rao on taming 'The White Tiger' & heading to China

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.