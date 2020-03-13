FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A Look At Priyanka Chopra's Appearances In International Talk Shows

Priyanka Chopra who was last seen giving major festival vibes with her Holi celebrations is one of those Bollywood stars who have made their name in international markets too. The actor made her Hollywood debut with the movie Baywatch and since then, she has been appearing in various Hollywood movies and talk shows. Here are a few appearances of Priyanka Chopra in International talk shows.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra was a part of Jimmy Fallon's show in 2019. For the show, the actor donned a beautiful white pantsuit. She also had a fun and entertaining talk regarding how her married life is with Nick Jonas and why she chose Nick Jonas as her life partner. Jimmy Fallon talked about their celebrity name, their sangeet ceremony and all about their wedding.

The Wendy Williams show

Priyanka Chopra was invited as a guest at the Wendy Williams Show in 2017. Wendy Williams appreciated Priyanka Chopra for her dress and later the duo talked about sharing the same birthdate. They also talked about Priyanka Chopra's best friend Meghan Markle and also about her vision towards being a part of Hollywood.

The Ellen Show

In her first TV interview since marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about their multiple wedding celebrations. She also talked about how Nick made the first move by slipping into her DMs. In the show, Ellen also found really old footage proving Priyanka’s longtime admiration for her now-husband. She was a part of The Ellen Show in February 2019.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

International star Priyanka Chopra had a talk with Stephen about moving from India to New York in February 2017. Priyanka Chopra talked about her Bollywood journey and her experience. She also went on to compare the two film industries and also tagged Bollywood as more 'passionate'. Priyanka Chopra also joked with Stephen Colbert about speaking carefully as she is here on a visa.

