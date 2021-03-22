Priyanka Chopra's Bahamas Throwback To Karisma's Fam-jam; B-Town Divas' Weekend Roundup

This weekend, which is March 20 and 21, 2021, was quite a happening one for the Bollywood celebs. Many celebrities had a fun weekend, while a few hit the gym and burned their calories. From Karisma Kapoor who spent time with her cousins to Malaika Arora twerking in her gym session, here is the list of Bollywood female celebs and how they spent their weekend.

Celebs weekend roundup

Karisma Kapoor spends time with cousins

On March 20, 2021, Karisma Kapoor took to her Insta handle and dropped a lovely picture featuring herself and her cousins. In the picture, the trio can be seen posing together in a garden-like area. Keeping her look casual, Karisma sported a black shirt which she paired with oversized denim jeans. She went for minimal makeup and her hair was made in a half up-do. She added a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. As for the caption, she wrote, “Lovely afternoon with my cousins. ‘#familytime’” with a red heart.

Malaika Arora twerks in the gym

To entertain her fans and followers, Malaika Arora shared a video on her social media handle. Malaika, who is a fitness enthusiast, can be seen twerking and wiggling her way in the gym. One can see her donning a printed black sports bra which she paired with black shorts. Flaunting her natural look, she went for no-makeup and pulled her long hair in a messy bun. She captioned the video as, “Twerking my way into the weekend… wiggle, wiggle… let’s see Wat you got. Share ur videos”.

Bhumi Pednekar ‘killed all bad vibes with her electric smile’

Recently, Bhumi shared a stunning picture of herself which is from her photoshoot with Jagtesh Kohli. In the picture, she can be seen flashing her bright smile as she looked into the camera confidently. She donned a floral printed dress and accessorised herself with a minimal neckpiece and a pair of small silver bangled earrings. Bhumi wore minimal makeup and styled her hair in loose beach waves, which she kept open. She captioned the picture as, “My Sunday plan is to kill all bad vibes with my electric smile. ‘#SundaySoulThought’”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dreams of a boat in the Bahamas

A day ago, Priyanka dropped a throwback picture from her 2019 trip to the Bahamas. In the picture, she can be seen lying on a bean bag enjoying the serene beauty on the beach. She wore an oversized printed black and white outfit and a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. As for the caption, she wrote, “Dreaming of a boat on an island… with my guy @nickjonas. ‘#throwback2019’”.

Disha Patani's fav go-to exercises

This weekend, Disha Patani hit the gym and shared some of her favourite go-to exercises with her fans and followers. In the video, she can be seen donning a beige crop hoodie and tight black pants. As for the caption, she penned, "Some of my fav go to exercises".

Image Source: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram/ Malaika Arora's Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra's Instagram