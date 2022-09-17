Priyanka Chopra's BFF Treats Actor's Fans With Her Unseen Pic Ft. Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently on a vacation to celebrate the singer's birthday. Nick Jonas rang in his 30th birthday on Friday, September 16. On his special day, the What A Man Gotta Do singer is receiving a lot of love and warm wishes from his friends, fans and family. Priyanka Chopra's best friend Tamanna Dutt also shared an unseen picture with the couple and their daughter Malti to wish her "Jiju" a happy birthday.

Priyanka Chopra's best friend shared an adorable picture with the former's family on Nick Jonas' birthday. In the photo, the Quantico star could be seen holding her daughter Malti Marie, dressed in yellow and white. Priyanka wore an oversized blue jacket and denim shorts, while Nick Jonas sported an all-black outfit. The couple shared smiles as they looked at their little one. Sharing the photo, Dutt wrote, "Happiest Birthday Jiju! Miss u guys." Take a look at the picture here.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra gear up to celebrate the former's birthday

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to share a clip ahead of his birthday. In the video, the singer could be seen marching toward a private plane in a black t-shirt. He then panned the camera toward the plane, which was decorated with a "Happy Birthday" banner. Inside the plane, Priyanka Chopra sat in a denim dress while she was busy on a call. Sharing the video, Nick Jonas wrote, "Here we go… 30."

After dating for a few years, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January 2022, via surrogacy. The couple named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in order to honour both of their mothers, Madhu Malti and Denise Marie. They announced the arrival of their daughter in a social media statement, which read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra