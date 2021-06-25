Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth’s Ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar Gets Married, See Pics

Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar recently tied the knot in London. Ishita and Siddharth's Roka ceremony took place in 2019 which was attended by close family members and friends. According to various media reports, the wedding was called off due to Ishita undergoing emergency surgery ahead of the wedding. Now, she took to Instagram and shared pictures from her wedding ceremony where she is looking beautiful in a red saree while performing the rituals and posing with her husband.

In the pictures, Ishita looked ethereal in a red saree, vermillion on her forehead, and traditional jewellery. While captioning the post, she wrote, “all my love," followed by a heart emoji. Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and Ishita had called off their wedding a couple of years ago. The duo was set to get married in the last week of April 2019. The entire family, including Priyanka and her cousin Parineeti Chopra, had come down to Mumbai for the celebrations. Ishita later moved back to London.





Priyanka Chopra who flew down to Mumbai with Nick Jonas had even shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram while congratulating her brother. “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89,” she wrote then. Siddharth and Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, had told SpotboyE that her son was not ready for marriage yet and wanted some more time in life.

Ishita Kumar even shared pictures on Instagram once she returned back to London and wanted to start afresh. Sharing a stunning picture, she wrote then, “Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka who has returned to the US will next be seen in Text For You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Citadel, a wedding comedy by Mindy Kaling, and Matrix 4 in her kitty.

