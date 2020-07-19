Priyanka Chopra's Characters That Showcase Innocence And Purity; See List

Priyanka Chopra has been a part of a wide range of Bollywood films that fall into a variety of genre. The actor has been highly appreciated time and again for her contribution to the film industry through passionate acting and hard work. There were a few films of the actor that showcased an innocent and adorable side. Here is a look at a few of her films that reflected an innocent nature.

Priyanka Chopra's roles that show innocence

1. Barfi!

Barfi! is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a deaf and dumb man named Murphy and how he deals with the obstacles that come his way. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of an autistic girl called Jhilmil. She is in love with the charming Murphy and the love story between the two pure souls is the premise of this film. This film is directed by Anurag Basu who also contributed to the story and screenplay. Barfi! also stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz in pivotal roles.

2. Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is a period drama film which released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolves around the life of Bajirao Peshwa and his love story with the gorgeous Mastani. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Bajirao’s first wife who is upset about her husband falling for another woman but still has the empathy to understand and pray for him. The phase in Kashi’s life, where she is completely in love with him, showcases purity and innocence in the best form. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also contributed to the story of the film. Bajirao Mastani also stars actors like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

3. A Sublime Love Story: Barsaat

A Sublime Love Story: Barsaat is a romantic drama film released in the year 2005. The plot of this film revolves around a young man who finds all that he wants on foreign land. The man gets stuck in a love triangle when he returns to India where a woman has been living as his wife. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of a traditional woman, Kajal, who is ready to sacrifice anything for the happiness of her husband. She even innocently agrees to let her husband marry his girlfriend without creating any drama. A Sublime Love Story: Barsaat has been directed by Suneel Darshan who has also contributed to the story. It also stars actors like Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu in lead roles.

