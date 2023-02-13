Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Plays With Her Cousins In Viral Video | Watch

A video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie has surfaced online. In the video, the little one can be seen playing with her cousins Alena and Valentina. Malti Marie is seen in a beige and white attire teamed with a bow, looking adorable.

In the video, Malti is seen sitting on a baby mat along with Kevin Jonas' daughters and the daughter of Priyanka's friend. However, Priyanka and Nick's little one's face isn't completely visible.

See the viral video below:

The video left everyone mesmerized by Malti Marie's cuteness. While a fan penned, "The Jonas sisters", "It looks like Malti Marie is about to walk any moment", wrote another one. A user also commented, "Missing Joe and Sophie's daughters." For the unversed, Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are parents to two daughters. In the video, the girls weren't present.

Malti Marie's first public appearance

Malti Marie recently made her first-ever public appearance when she attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where her dad was honoured with a star, along with her mom Priyanka Chopra. It was the first time when the little one's face was revealed since she was born. The one-year-old looked cute in an all-white ensemble by Bimbalo.

Nick Jonas' shout-out to Priyanka and Malti Marie

At the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, Nick Jonas was awarded a star. After accepting the award, Nick Jonas gave a heartfelt speech honoring his wife Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie. He said, "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."