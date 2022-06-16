On Thursday, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt wish for her mother Dr Madhu Chopra. The 39-year-old even shared an adorable picture with her mother, who is seen holding her granddaughter in her arms, thereby giving a glimpse of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. While the little one's face was not been shown in the picture, Priyanka and Madhu could be seen all smiles as they posed for a three-generation family picture.

Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu a 'Happy Birthday'

The Baywatch actor penned a heartfelt note for her mother, who has inspired the former Miss World with her 'zest for life and experiences every single day'. As per the caption, Dr Madhu recently went on a solo trip to Europe where she celebrated her birthday.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra".

Soon after the pic was shared on IG, singer-husband Nick Jonas commented with a cake and heart-eye emoji which caught everybody's attention. Fans too took to the comment section and started pouring love and the comment section is proof of it. An Instagram user commented, "I cannot explain how much I feel so proud of you my beautiful international superstar cinderella you always making India proud (sic)". A netizen wrote, "happy birthday to your Mama" and many dropped hearts to the post.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor even shared a video montage of her mother's Europe trip which sees her doing the salsa in the street, and includes some of the birthday girl's clicks from the vacation. Sharing the video on her IG Stories, she wrote, "Happy Birthday mama... love you".

On the occasion of Mother's Day this year, Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful picture on Instagram while holding Malti Marie in her arms while Nick Jonas stood next to her holding the little girl's arm. In the post, the actor had announced the homecoming of her baby girl after 100 days in NICU. Introducing her with a long note, Priyanka wrote, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”