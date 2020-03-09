'Don' Was Priyanka Chopra's First Action Film; Learn More Interesting Trivia HERE!

Priyanka Chopra is a globally renowned actor. Priyanka Chopra has been a part of many critically acclaimed and super-hit movies in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. In all these movies, Priyanka Chopra has portrayed many unconventional roles that she presented with extreme perfection. Check out some unknown facts about Priyanka Chopra from her film "Don".

Don was a movie released in the year 2006. It was directed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie starred Sharukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The story of the movie Don revolved around a simple man Vijay who was recruited by the police officer to masquerade as Don, who is the leader of the international gang of smugglers. Here are some unknown facts about the movie-

Interesting Trivia about Priyanka Chopra's 'Don'

Farhan Akhtar found Priyanka Chopra to be the perfect role for 'Roma' in the movie 'Don'. He stated that "There is a docile sensuality about her which suits the character".

When Priyanka Chopra was offered this role, she was very excited to portray this character and immediately agreed to do the movie. This role of 'Roma' was played by Zeenat Aman in the original 'Don'

Priyanka Chopra had made conscious effort to give her the role of Roma a different style to stay true to the character. Priyanka Chopra also decided to perform her stunts in the movie Don, and Farhan Akhtar also revealed that that “he was happy as it gave him the scope to film the fight sequences from different angles.”

Don was Priyanka Chopra’s first action role film and she was very excited to play her part. For the roles of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Rampal took on a special martial arts training programme under the leadership and direction of Shaolin Temple experts.

When Priyanka Chopra signed the film, she was excited but a few days later, Priyanka reportedly became nervous, and also started wondering if she would be able to do justice to the character Roma.

