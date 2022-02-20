Priyanka Chopra's Father-in-law Has A Sweet Message On Her Parents' Anniversary Post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was extremely close to her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, and her tattoo 'daddy's lil girl' is a testament to that. The actor is known to share her memories with him, and express her love through social media posts on his days of remembrance. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra also did so when she celebrated their wedding anniversary.

One of the best messages on the post was from Priyanka's father-in-law Kevin Jonas. He expressed his gratitude about their association with PeeCee's family.

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra marks anniversary with sweet note

In a throwback picture, late Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhur Chopra could be seen all smiles as they twinned in white and blue while posing on the stones near the sea. The latter captioned the post, that it was a 'beautiful journey' and that she felt 'blessed' about this bond.

In the comments section, the first message was of Priyanka, who called it an 'amazing picture.'

Nick Jonas' father Kevin Jonas, or Papa Jonas, as he is known as, conveyed wedding anniversary greetings to the couple. He added that he wished he could have known him. Jonas also stated that he was 'thankful' about Priyanka and her mother coming into their lives.

Priyanka too had remembered him and shared how much she missed with an adorable moment involving her parents.

Priyanka Chopra's note for her family

The Chopra and Jonas families are often seen hanging out together and spending time together at gatherings. A glimpse of this was when the families came together at the premiere of Priyanka's last film The Matrix Resurrections.

At that time, Priyanka had also penned a note of gratitude for her close ones, stating that she was 'so thankful' for her family. The Mary Kom star had termed it as an 'amazing moment' and that she woud not have been able to 'do any of it' without them.

Meanwhile, the families are currently enjoying a delightful phase as Priyanka and Nick became parents for the first time. They welcomed a baby via surrogacy, they announced last month. While the Jonases have been grandparents through Kevin and Joe Jonas' children, Madhu Chopra became a grandmother for the first time.