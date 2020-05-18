Priyanka Chopra’s Films In Which She Was Not The Solo Female Lead; See List

Actor and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a name for herself as a successful Bollywood actor. Since the last few years, the actor has also emerged as one of the most sought-after international celebrities. Priyanka, who shot to fame in the west with ABC's crime thriller Quantico, has featured in many noted Hollywood films like Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake. The actor won Miss World title in the year 2000 and made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Andaaz. The actor has been widely acclaimed for her performances in movies like Aitraaz, Fashion, Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani, Don, Dil Dhadkne Do and many more. Listed below are the films in which Priyanka Chopra was not the solo female lead.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion' To Get A Sequel? Arjan Bajwa Reveals The Details

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

It has been almost four years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani released. Ranveer Singh underwent a massive transformation for his role of Bajirao and it earned him loads of accolades and appreciation. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone portrayed the character of Mastani, who was the symbol of bravery on the battlefield while keeping up the royal demeanour of a lover, and she infused life into the epic love saga. Priyanka Chopra’s portrayal of Kashibai (wife of Bajirao) with grace and dignity was widely appreciated by many including critics and audience.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'plays Dress Up' As 'English Tea Party' Guest With Niece, See Pic

Barfi (2012)

Barfi! featured Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. The film was an Anurag Basu directorial and it received 13 nominations at the 58th Filmfare Awards. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Murphy "Barfi" Johnson who was a deaf-mute boy while Priyanka Chopra (Jhilmil) played the role of an autistic girl. The plot of the film was all about Barfi and his relationship with Shruti (Ileana) and Jhilmil. The film was entirely set in Bengal and Pritam’s soulful music from the movie won many hearts. The rom-com film showcased that love can neither be defined nor contained by society's definition of normal and abnormal.

Fashion (2008)

Fashion is a 2008 drama film directed and co-produced by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film featured an ensemble cast of Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Arbaaz Khan, Mugdha Godse and Arjan Bajwa in the lead roles. The film narrated the journey of Meghna Mathur (Priyanka) from a small-town girl to a supermodel. From the songs to its storyline, all the aspects of the film were appreciated. The film reportedly made a collection of $600 million at the box office and was a commercial hit.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'feels Blessed' As She Soaks Up Some Sun With 'hat & Cherry Lip'

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Craving For Uncle Chips Amid Lockdown, See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.