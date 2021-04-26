Priyanka Chopra's Goofy Selfie From 'Citadel' Set Is A Reminder To Keep Your Skin Hydrated

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming TV series Citadel. Dealing with the Monday blues, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of her covered with a gold face mask. In the upcoming series, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star alongside Richard Madden. The global star shared a picture of her all the way from London.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was getting her hair done, in the picture she shared. And to save time, she pampered her skin with a face mask as well as an under-eye mask. She described her 'set life' through the picture and asked her fans to send her captions for the image. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Amazon Studio series Citadel is directed by the Russo brothers. The shooting of this upcoming series will be done in Italy, India, and Mexico. Along with Richard Madden, Roland Moller is also a part of the show. The series is an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was last seen in a Netflix film The White Tiger, was in talks as her film was nominated for the Oscars. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav and followed the life of a driver, who lives in a slum, murders his master, and ends up taking his place after changing his identity. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in a romantic drama Text For You, opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The English film is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich. The film will also star Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene, and Celia Imrie in supporting roles.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also star in an upcoming Untitled fourth Matrix film. The film is directed by Lana Wachowski and stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt who reprise their roles from previous films in the series. The upcoming series will stream digitally on HBO Max.

(Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

