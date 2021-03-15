Priyanka Chopra's high octane action pics from 'Citadel' shoot with Richard Madden leaked

2021 has started with a bang for Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she already had multiple releases and announcements of business ventures. However, that is not all as there is more in store with two Hollywood ventures in her kitty as well. The actor has been shooting for one of them, Citadel, and some pictures from the sets promise some high octane action sequences.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s pictures from Citadel leaked

Priyanka shot for Citadel opposite Scottish actor Richard Madden in Surrey recently, and the pictures have surfaced on social media. The Quantico star was snapped dressed in protective gear as she performed numerous stunts with her co-star. Right from dangling from the rope with Richard Madden in one of the sequences, flashing a gun in her hand to riding an all-terrain vehicle with a gun on it, the action scenes looked promising.

Priyanka had kickstarted work on the Amazon Prime series in January and kicked off shooting for it earlier this month. She had shared her delight on the warm welcome after she had received on the sets, and sharing a snap posing with flowers. The series is being backed Avengers directors, the Russo brothers.

Priyanka Chopra’s other ventures

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in movies like We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, both that released on Netflix. The latter in particular became a talking point, climbing to the top of the trending charts on Netflix, while also bagging a nomination for BAFTA.

This is apart from reports that claim that the ‘Desi Girl’ is doing Matrix 4, but there has not been any official statement from her. She also launched her haircare brand, restaurant in New York and her memoir this year.