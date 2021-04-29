Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Gets Bounty Of 'Thank You Jiju' For Supporting India

As India deals with an alarming scenario of the novel coronavirus by recording the highest spikes in COVID cases, many media personalities cames forward with their support. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra launched a fundraiser called 'Give India' to enable people to donate in order to provide covid relief. Spaceman singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram to forward his support to Priyanka's initiative and fans could not be more grateful.

Nick Jonas shows support to 'Give India'

Priyanka Chopra's husband took to his social media to share the poster of Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser. He urged his fans to donate for the country as the covid cases in India are at an all-time high. The crisis also led to many hospitals encountering an Oxygen shortage in India. The singer urged his followers to give whatever they can and wrote 'I love India' in the caption.

Netizens' flooded the post with 'Thanks Jiju'

The social media platform where the singer showed his support for the initiative was flooded with messages from the fans who thanked the singer. VJ Anusha Dandekar dropped heart emojis in the comments to show her support. Popularly known as Priyanka Chopra's husband in India, Nick Jonas could not escape the 'Jiju' comments as one fan thanked him by addressing him as 'Jiju'

Many thanked him and commented that 'India Loves you' under the post. While many took to their Twitter to show their appreciation towards the American singer as one user tweeted that they were proud of Nick Jonas for showing support to the country in times of need. Check out some of the fans' tweets thanking the singer for his generous donation.

Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser 'Give India'

The Bollywood actress's initiative received a great response as fans and media personalities alike poured in supportive comments under the post. Many fans also came in support of Priyanka Chopra by commenting against the haters who bashed her for leaving the country in the past. Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post urging fans to show support towards the country.

