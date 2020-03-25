The Debate
Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Is Worth To Be On One's Following List; Know Why

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra is active on her Instagram and she often loves sharing glimpses of her private life. The perfect mix of posts will keep you amused. See pics.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Apart from being Bollywood's one of the most celebrated actors, Priyanka Chopra is also a huge style icon for all fashion enthusiasts. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also one of those few celebrities who have represented Bollywood on a global level. The Sky Is Pink star has a massive fan following on Instagram with over 50.9 million followers. Having said so, take a look at reasons why you should follow Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. 

Fashion Ensemble 

Priyanka Chopra has a loyal fan base for her impeccable fashion. Be it experimental looks for red carpets or keeping it simple yet elegant for casual styling, the megastar rocks it all. There are several photos and videos of the actor going viral on social media in her stunning outfits. Check out - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Always Steps Out In Style And These Pictures Are Proof

Relationship Goals

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have never shied away from expressing their love on Instagram. PeeCee's posts have always been proof that she loves showering love on her husband on social media. The duo has time and again given some serial relationship goals. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' was Amrish Puri's last film? Know more

Philanthropist Work 

Priyanka Chopra is an active philanthropist. Priyanka Chopra's philanthropic work ranges from health to environmental crisis. She is also an ambassador of the Global Citizen Movement. Take a look at the Desi Girl's other similar work - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra's films faced box office clashes | 'Zanjeer', 'Aitraaz' & more

Vacation Goals 

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram is an open treat to all travel freaks. She has a collection of all her vacay trips with family, friends and movie shoots. Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Is One Of The Most Philanthropic Celebs In Bollywood, Here's Why

 

 

First Published:
