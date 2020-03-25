Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Is Worth To Be On One's Following List; Know Why

Apart from being Bollywood's one of the most celebrated actors, Priyanka Chopra is also a huge style icon for all fashion enthusiasts. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also one of those few celebrities who have represented Bollywood on a global level. The Sky Is Pink star has a massive fan following on Instagram with over 50.9 million followers. Having said so, take a look at reasons why you should follow Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

Fashion Ensemble

Priyanka Chopra has a loyal fan base for her impeccable fashion. Be it experimental looks for red carpets or keeping it simple yet elegant for casual styling, the megastar rocks it all. There are several photos and videos of the actor going viral on social media in her stunning outfits. Check out -

Relationship Goals

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have never shied away from expressing their love on Instagram. PeeCee's posts have always been proof that she loves showering love on her husband on social media. The duo has time and again given some serial relationship goals.

Philanthropist Work

Priyanka Chopra is an active philanthropist. Priyanka Chopra's philanthropic work ranges from health to environmental crisis. She is also an ambassador of the Global Citizen Movement. Take a look at the Desi Girl's other similar work -

Vacation Goals

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram is an open treat to all travel freaks. She has a collection of all her vacay trips with family, friends and movie shoots. Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram -

