Priyanka Chopra's International Movies And Series To Add To Your Watch-list

Priyanka Chopra started off with the tag of Miss World in the year 2000. Soon after her winning, the Barfi! actor stepped into the world of films. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also considered an icon by many young ambitious actors in the country. Later, after garnering massive success in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra entered Hollywood in 2015 and has delivered a couple of much-loved performances in the films. Having said that, check out some of Priyanka Chopra's international movies and series released till date, which you can watch this weekend.

Priyanka Chopra's International Series

Quantico

Priyanka Chopra debuted in Hollywood with the American television drama thriller series, Quantico. Priyanka Chopra stars as Alex Parrish, who joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation after graduating from the FBI Academy. However, she becomes a prime suspect in a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal. The series went on for three years with three seasons.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's trendsetting and chic airport looks; see pics

Priyanka Chopra's International Movies

Baywatch

Baywatch is a crime and comedy-drama starring Priyanka Chopra, Dwyane Johnson aka The Rock, Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach. The movie is based on the classic television series of the same name.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra is one of the most philanthropic celebs in Bollywood, here's why

A Kid Like Jake

A Kid Like Jake is an American drama film starring Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Priyanka Chopra, Amy Landecker, Ann Dowd, and Octavia Spencer. The flick, however, did not gain much acclamation and garnered mixed critic reviews. A Kid Like Jake released on June 1, 2018.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Sports-biopic 'Mary Kom' Is A Must-watch, Know Why

Isn't It Romantic

Post Baywatch's success, Priyanka Chopra was offered another Hollywood flick, Isn't It Romantic. The film is a satirical fantasy romantic comedy. Isn't It Romantic stars Rebel Wilson as a woman who finds herself in a world where everything around her plays out like a cliche PG-13 romantic comedy. Priyanka Chopra is seen in a supporting role.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Aitraaz': Reasons why Abbas-Mustan directorial is worth-watching

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.