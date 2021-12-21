Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Lauds Her 'dedication' Towards Matrix 4 In Appreciation Post

International star Priyanka Chopra is surely very close to her mother. From spending time with her on a yacht to vacationing in Spain, the two are often seen supporting each other in their lives. Priyanka has never shied away from appreciating her mother via Insta, and now it is her mom who penned a heartfelt note and told the entire world how proud she is of her daughter. She also celebrated Priyanka Chopra's immense dedication for the upcoming film.

Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra's mother shared a photo with her daughter from The Matrix Resurrections premiere in San Francisco. Priyanka stunned in a silver shimmery dress with a red accent and a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with matching accessories and heels. On the other hand, Madhu Chopra wore a glammed-up pantsuit for the event. Her outfit involved grey pants, a black shirt and a black shimmery jacket. She completed her look with a pair of black boots.

Sharing the photo, Madhu Chopra revealed Priyanka was completely dedicated to the film which makes her deserving for every bit of success. She wrote, "Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. You’ve earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavours." Fans widely reacted to Madhu Chopra's post and showered the mother-daughter duo with love. While a fan called the two an 'evergreen Jodi,' another one credited Madhu Chopra for being Priyanka's support system.

Priyanka Chopra shares a family photo with a sweet note

Priyanka Chopra flew to San Francisco in a private plane along with her mom Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law and father-in-law. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a series of family photos. Priyanka was seen wearing a green-coloured pullover and shorts. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note and mentioned how she is always grateful for her family to be with her. She wrote, "I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful." The actor further mentioned she missed her husband, Nick Jonas, on her special day.

The Matrix: Resurrections is the fourth instalment in the Matrix series. It will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Leo and Trinity after 18 long years. The film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@drmadhuakhourichopra