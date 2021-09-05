Priyanka Chopra's New Photo Dump Features Jonas Brothers' Concert, Golfing Squad And More

Priyanka Chopra rejoined her husband Jonas after spending months in the UK. The actor recently had a fun time with her husband and his bro band, Jonas Brothers. Priyanka Chopra also shared her latest photo dump which had glimpses of her golfing squad, Jonas Brothers concert and also a hand-printed shirt.

Priyanka Chopra's latest photo dump from the US

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra dropped her latest photo dump from her return to the US. In the first photo, Priyanka Chopra was seen golfing in a blue t-shirt and black shorts. She also sported a white cap and pair of shoes. The next photo had Priyanka Chopra and her golf buddies, including Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The Quantico actor also gave her fans a glimpse of the Jonas Brother's concert. At last, Priyanka was wearing a hand-printed camouflaged shirt. She tied a portion of her hair in a pony. She paired the shirt with denim shorts. In the caption, the Sky Is Pink actor described her photos and wrote, "Photo dump *

The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people.. ❤️ so grateful for everyday❤️❤️ @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas Ps: pic 4 - when your gorgeous friend @jazmasri handpaints your jacket cause she is 🔥!! @johnlloydtaylor that hole in one!! What??!"

Priyanka Chopra was last seen 'Sundaying' with her husband, Nick Jonas, on a beach. The actor wore a bikini with a black top and red bottoms. In one of the photos, Nick Jonas was seen snacking on Priyanka with a fork and knife in his hand. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Sundays like this tho… ❤️."

Priyanka Chopra's first look from Citadel

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently shooting for her upcoming spy-thriller series Citadel. The actor will star opposite Game Of Thrones fame Richard Madden. Last month, Priyanka Chopra gave a sneak peek into her character from the show. She was seen dressed in a black outfit hinting at her role as a spy. She also had some dirt on her face and wrote, "Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her! #Citadel."

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM