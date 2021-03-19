Priyanka Chopra's NY Restaurant Features 'Mimi's' Private Dining, Actor Shares Website

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently announced that she is opening an Indian cuisine restaurant in New York. Chopra Jonas took to Instagram late Saturday evening and shared a picture of the restaurant named ''Sona'', which will be opening doors for food enthusiasts later this month.

On Saturday, Chopra took to her social media handle to announce that the website of her restaurant is live and the highlight was the stunning picture of the restaurant that is up on the website. Moreover, Chopra has also introduced an exquisite private dining room named 'Mimi's' which is her nickname. In the past interviews, PeeCee has revealed that her mother gave her this nickname after French actor Mimi Rogers. To date, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra also calls her 'Mimi Didi'.

The private dining room Mimi's has the capacity to host 8 to 30 guests at a time. Apart from this, the restaurant 'Sona' has also partnered with art advisory Sunderlande that showcases art exclusively from India. It features artists like Raghu Rai, Rajan Krishnan, Shobha Broota, and others.

While Sona's kitchen will be helmed by chef Hari Nayak, the restaurant has been designed by Melissa Bowers. Priyanka has partnered with restaurateur Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin.

The White Tiger bags Oscar nomination

Apart from becoming the first Indian to present Oscar nominations, Priyanka Chopra Jonas became one of the few Indian producers to be nominated for the Academy Awards as The White Tiger was nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category. Apart from fans, numerous celebrities like Varun Dhawan had hailed the achievement. Her fans were proud of the honour, and hoped that she also goes on to become the first Indian to be nominated in the Best Actress category.