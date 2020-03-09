How Priyanka Chopra Prepared To Get Into The Skin Of Kashibai In 'Bajrao Mastani'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Bajirao Mastani was a massive hit of the year 2015. Bajirao Mastani is an epic historical classic love story starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as Mastani and Bajirao, respectively. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film depicts the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740 AD) and his second wife. In Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka Chopra portrays the role of Peshwa Bajirao's first wife, Kashibai.

After Bajirao Mastani's release, The Sky Is Pink's actor met a few media personas and shared her experience during the movie. As Priyanka Chopra was not available during the promotions, she shared her views during the press-conference held post the film's release. Talking about her role preparation as Kashibai in Bajrao Mastani, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she took extra efforts to spend time with the creative team and understand the body language and nuances that she had to learn for her role as Kashibai. She also watched several old Marathi shows that were set around the Peshwas and their time.

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra explained that she tried to understand Kashibai's mentality and thought process, to realistically portray her character in the film. She also revealed that Bajirao Mastani was one of her difficult films as she was opposite to Kashibai as a person and could not relate much. However, the actor indulged herself in the role and delivered the best Kashibai Bollywood would ever get.

As Bajirao Mastani is a periodic film, PeeCee also spent hours understanding the kind clothes women wore in that era. Priyanka Chopra also appreciated the efforts put-in by her makeup and styling crew. The Dil Dhadkne Do actor's hair was naturally curled without the use of electronics. Furthermore, it took the makeup team over 1.5 hours to get her ready like Kashibai, reveals PeeCee.

Bajrao Mastani's Trailer

