Priyanka Chopra's 'Quantico' Co-star Anne Heche In Critical Condition Following Car Crash

Actor Anne Heche, who has appeared in Priyanka Chopra's television series Quantico, is in critical condition after a dangerous car crash. According to a Fox News report, Anne crashed her car into a house which ignited a 'heavy fire'. She was rushed to a hospital with severe burns on her body, with reports also suggesting that it took more than an hour for the firefighters to fully extinguish the fire.

Priyanka Chopra's Quantico co-star Anne Heche in critical condition

In a conversation with CNN, Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee mentioned, "The driver (Anne Heche) was travelling at a high rate of speed when she ran off the road and collided with a residence." The Fire Department revealed that the collision caused the fire and the car went up in flames resulting in Heche's severe burns.

At the time of the accident, a resident was present at the home, however, they escaped any injury. Meanwhile, it's known that Anne was "conscious and breathing" when she was placed on a stretcher. The crash went down in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles. According to witnesses, Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper and crashed into the garage of an apartment complex.

More about Anne Heche

Anne Heche rose to popularity with the TV show Another World, wherein she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991. The series also bagged her a Daytime Emmy Award. She also has to her credit projects like Donnie Brasco, Six Days Seven Nights and Wag the Dog among others. Heche's stint in TV series includes The Brave, Quantico and Chicago P.D. Apart from her acting stints, she has lent her voice to the animated television series The Legend of Korra (as the character Suyin Beifong) and appeared as a judge in the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars (2020).

She was also in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late '90s, which led to immense media scrutiny. In a conversation with Page Six last year, Heche said she felt "blacklisted" after their romance got public.

(Image: AP)