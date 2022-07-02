From being an amazing actor, singer, and producer, Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is expanding her horizon. After exploring the hospitality sector with her restaurant in New York, the actor has also ventured into homeware after launching her brand Sona Home. The new collection which is an ode to her Indian roots has been lately facing heat from netizens after they found the prices of the items in the collection 'exorbitantly high'.

The actor had launched the collection on Instagram a week back in collaboration with her friend and partner Maniesh Goyal. Sona Home by Priyanka is a 45-piece tableware collection, which includes everything from dinner settings to textiles and bar accessories.

Priyanka Chopra's expensive homeware collection gets trolled

Keeping the heritage and essence of India alive in America, Priyanka has given a glamourous look to her new launch. However, it seems that just as every good thing comes with a great price, similarly, the new collection's high prices did not go well with netizens.

According to their website, their 'Panna' Collection has a tablecloth that is priced at around Rs 31,000 (USD 398)! They also have a Dinner set collection - 'Sultan'. On the website, a cup and saucer set is priced around Rs 5,300 approximately (USD 68), and Chutney Pots (a set of 6) is priced around Rs 15,000 approximately (USD 198).

Many people thronged Reddit to express their disappointment and came up with some witty remarks while expressing how they need to sell off their property to buy the collection. One of the Reddit users shared her views on the same and wrote, "If anyone pays $400 for a tablecloth, they deserve that level of highway robbery IMO." Another with similar thoughts commented, "400 dollars for a table cloth ...is anyone gonna buy this ..??" A third user poked fun at the whooping prices and wrote, "That cloth better be made of gold or some precious silk" while a fourth user chimed in and wrote, "From Our Table to Yours? Meaning this is second-hand stuff?"

On June 23, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the news of the 'Sona Home' launch. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Launch day is here! I couldn't be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage."

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra