Priyanka Chopra's Support For Meghan To Manoj Bajpayee's Anchoring Stint: Top Ent News

Manoj Bajpayee To Host Special Episode Of Crime Patrol Satark; Calls 'The Show Eye-opener'

Rensil D'Silva's Dial 100 has been trending on the internet as it gears up to release soon on Friday, August 6 on Zee5. Ramping up its promotions, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee will be seen hosting the special episodes of the long-running reality crime-drama series titled Crime Patrol. Sony Entertainment released several teasers of The Family Man actor anchoring three special episodes of the television show.

Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Amrita Singh & Saif Ali Khan's Divorce, Calls It "best Decision"

Recently, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan talked about her father and mother, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce on the talk show named Feet Up With The Stars. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor stated that her parents were not happy together and getting separated was the best decision for them. She said, "It's very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet. I live with my mother."

Oye Mamu! Reunites Veterans Asrani, Gulshan Grover For A Quirky Heist Film

Oye Mamu! will be the first film to release on the Book My Show app, which is a TVOD (transactional video on demand) platform. The multi-starrer film ensembles Ruslaan Mumtaz and Kulraj Randhawa along with renowned veteran actors such as Gulshan Grover, Brijendra Kala, Asrani, Tiku Talsania and Mohan Kapoor. The film, scheduled for release on August 6. The film is a heist genre drama that is filled with a quirky sense of humour.

Sonu Sood Drops The Teaser Of New Song Saath Kya Nibhaoge With Nidhhi Agerwal

Actor Sonu Sood is all set to release his new song Saath Kya Nibhaoge with actor Nidhhi Agerwal. The actors will be collaborating for the first time, making the audience witness the chemistry of Sood and Agerwal under the directions of Farah Khan. After hyping his fans and followers with behind-the-scenes snaps of the song, Sonu Sood announced the teaser. This project would mark the director's debut venture in directing music videos.

Farhan Akhtar Mistakenly Congratulates Women's Hockey Team After Men Win Olympic Bronze

After a glorious win, the Indian Men's Hockey Team won a bronze medal by defeating Germany in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. Actor Farhan Akhtar's mistakenly wished the Indian women's team instead of the men has shifted the netizen's focus. He congratulated the wrong team. However, after realising his mistake, he deleted the post. He had written, "Go Girls!!! So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal..super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey."

Priyanka Chopra Wishes Meghan Markle On B'day; Pledges To Support Her Initiative For Women

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her dear friend and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday. Chopra penned a lengthy note on Markle's birthday while pledging to support her initiative, to help women who've lost their jobs during the pandemic back into the workforce. The Baywatch actor went on to praise the Duchess for putting everything in the back seat and considering the welfare of women on priority on her birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she's chosen to put the welfare of others first.⁣ As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world."

Meghan Markle's Birthday Call With Melissa McCarthy Sees Prince Harry Doing A Fun Cameo

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently rang her 40th birthday on August 4. To mark the occasion, she launched an initiative, 40x40 to raise awareness on women getting back to work after the lockdown. To promote her new programme, Markle had a video conference with American actor and comedian Melissa McCarthy where a person paid an unexpected visit to the Duchess of Sussex.

Stranger Things Director Shawn Levy Says Its Season 4 Will Be 'most Ambitious'

Executive producer and director of Stranger Things, Shawn Levy recently gave an update about the show's season 4 and revealed why the season was taking so much time to get released. Levy stated that his production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that "they chose Season 4 to be by far, and I mean, by far, far, far, the most ambitious of the seasons." He added, "It's still a very small group and the controls are rigorous on each episode and on anything that the franchise does, whether it's the drive-through experience in LA or a Nike sneaker that was put out in the summer of 2019, we see and to approve it all."

Patricia Clarkson Roped In For Movie Based On Harvey Weinstein Scandal Investigation

Reportedly, Patricia Clarkson has been roped in for Universal Pictures's upcoming production that is based on Harvey Weinstein's scandal. Weinstein is currently trying to plead his case in an LA in an attempt to overturn the judgment passed in NYC. He was exposed by Ronan Farrow who teamed up with other New York Times journalists for the investigation.

Jennifer Aniston Condemns Media Scrutinization Of Britney Spears, Calls It 'heartbreaking'

FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston condemned the excessive media scrutiny that is faced by pop star Britney Spears and other female artists who rose to fame during the 1990s during her conversation with InStyle. She opened up back in the '90s how the media, scrutinized young teenage celebrities like Britney Spears and profited off of them. Jennifer Aniston added that she was grateful that she escaped the wrath of the media. She said, "I think that (Spears') group of girls as teens didn't have any kind of 'Who am I?' They were being defined by this outside source."

IMAGE: PTI

