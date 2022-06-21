Priyanka Chopra's Team Reacts After Her Instagram Account Vanishes; Gets Restored Later

Priyanka Chopra's fans and followers were left confused after the actor's Instagram handle disappeared from the platform all of a sudden. The instance, which happened on Tuesday, June 21, was talked about widely on Twitter and Instagram, with Chopra's team issuing a statement about the same shortly after.

Responding to a fan's query from their official handle, PC's team said that they were working with the social media platform to restore her account and will try to sort the issue at the earliest. The Citadel star's account is back now, much to the relief of her well-wishers.

Priyanka Chopra's team reacts after her Instagram account vanishes

Her team's verified Instagram handle by the name @team_pc_, which has about four lakh followers, responded to a fan's query about Chopra's handle and wrote, "We are working with Instagram to restore the account! We will sort this out ASAP." Take a look.

Chopra enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, inching close to 80 million followers from across the globe. The actor is quite active on the platform, treating fans with glimpses of her personal and professional life. Her recent post came on the occasion of Father's Day, as she celebrated Nick Jonas' first one with their daughter Malti Marie.

She dropped a picture of the father-daughter duo as they sported matching sneakers with personalised inscriptions on them. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more." Take a look.

What's on Priyanka Chopra's work front?

The actor recently wrapped up the schedule of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden in the lead role. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Citadel is a co-production between their banner and Midnight Radio. She has other Hollywood projects like Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. As for Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)