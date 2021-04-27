Priyanka Chopra's Tweet To President Biden To Ayushmann's Donation: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on April 27, 2021. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas urging American president Joe Biden to share vaccines with India to John Abraham's film Satyamev Jayate 2's release being postponed, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Priyanka Chopra urges US president to send vaccines to India

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Twitter handle and posted a tweet tagging US President Joe Biden and other high-ranking officials while explaining the critical condition of her country and urged them to share vaccines as soon as possible. She also stated that while India is suffering from a horrific second wave of the pandemic, and that the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed. Her tweet garnered close to 32k likes and 4k retweets as well.

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

Satyamev Jayate 2's release postponed

Several films have delayed their release dates due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. The latest film to postpone their release is John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2, which was earlier scheduled for a May 13 release. Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and officially announced it, and the new release date hasn't been revealed yet.

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Instagram post

Dream Girl actor Ayushman and his author wife Tahira Kashyap contributed to Maharastra CM's Relief Fund to express their solidarity amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Khurrana took to his official social media handles to announce this and also thanked everybody who had been working and helping out other people. He also urged people to come together as a community and care for each other.

Chadwick Boseman's digital artwork to be auctioned

According to a report by Highsnobiety, an artist named Andre Oshea has created a very futuristic-looking NFT (non-fungible token) of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman. The NFT shows Boseman's head cast in gold and floating in a surreal space. The artwork will be auctioned from April 25 to April 27, 2021, on the NFT platform Rarible and all the proceedings from the sale would be given to The Colon Cancer Foundation. Boseman passed away due to colon cancer last year.

Kanye West's sneakers sold for Record-breaking US Dollar 1.8 Million

Rapper Kanye West’s pair of Nike Air Yeezy sneakers were sold for $1.8 million, triple the previous world record for sneakers. The black high-top Yeezys were worn by the rapper during the 2008 Grammy Awards where he performed two of his popular songs Hey Mama and Stronger. The sneakers, which were part of a collaboration between the sports brand and Nike and West, were prototypes, with the resulting model not going on sale until April 2009.

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram Accounts