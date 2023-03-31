Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Couples Shine At NMACC Event

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration ceremony took place in Mumbai on March 31. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrity couples.

Anjali Negi
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration ceremony took place in Mumbai on March 31. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reached the event, dressed in a kurta pajama and silver lehenga respectively. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra posed with husband Nick Jonas at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor stunned in a red lehenga as she marked her presence at the event with her husband Saif Ali Khan. 

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput colour coordinated in black-and-white for the special  occasion. 

