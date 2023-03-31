Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Couples Shine At NMACC Event

Quick links:
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration ceremony took place in Mumbai on March 31. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reached the event, dressed in a kurta pajama and silver lehenga respectively.
Desi girl Priyanka Chopra posed with husband Nick Jonas at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration.
Kareena Kapoor stunned in a red lehenga as she marked her presence at the event with her husband Saif Ali Khan.