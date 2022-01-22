As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently dropped in a delightful piece of news on becoming parents to a baby girl, they have been receiving the heartiest wishes from various celebrity artists as well as fans from all over the world.

Bollywood celebrities namely Bhumi Pednekar, Anusha Dandekar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Lara Bhupathi, Neha Dhupia, and many more have poured in lovely wishes for the couple on becoming parents.

Bhumi Pedenkar, Neha Dhupia, and others congratulate Priyanka & Nick

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently took to their respective Instagram handles and penned an announcement about welcoming a baby girl via surrogacy, they received numerous reactions from celebrity artists from all over the world. Their note read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Take a look at the post -

The moment their post went online, it created a massive buzz among the celebrities as well as their fans who took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Neha Dhupia congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and exclaimed that it was the best news ever by stating 'Congratulations @priyankachopra @nickjonas … best news ever !!!' while Shefali Shah extended lots of love and blessings to the little one. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj with whom Priyanka Chopra has worked in the past took to the comments section and wrote 'sending love. Mubarak.'

Many more celebrities namely Sugandha Mishra, Sania Mirza, Patralekhaa, Farah Khan Ali, Divya Dutta, Karanvir Bohra, Jankee Mehta, Deanne Pandey, Athiya Shetty, Esha Gupta, Pooja Hegde, Huma Qureshi, Smriti Khanna, and others poured their heart out while congratulating the couple on becoming parents. Huma Qureshi stated 'This is amazing! Congratulations.' while Pooja Hegde commented 'Congratulations. Sending you all loads of love and light.'

Take a look at some of the reactions to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' announcement of having a baby via surrogate.

Priyanka Chopra shares the cutest relationship with her niece and she has even posted several pictures of them together on social media. Their pics are proof that PeeCee adores kids. A while ago, she dropped a couple of pictures of herself with her niece in which they were seen having some quality time as her niece did her makeup. She even shared a cosy picture of them together as they cuddled in a blanket together. On the other hand, she even shared glimpses of her winter vacations when she spent a good time with her niece in the snow. Take a look at some of the cutest glimpses of Priyanka Chopra and her niece that reveals the actor has a way with kids.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra also opened up about how she wanted to be a mother just like her character, Aditi in her film The Sky Is Pink. In an interview with PTI, she stated, "I depended a lot on Shonali and Aditi to imbibe what it is like actually. The kind of mother I'm playing in this film is the kind of mom I hope to be someday,"

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra