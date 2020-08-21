Priyanka Chopra Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Pulled Off The Black Pantsuit Look Better?

Power dressing has been getting much love with pantsuits becoming the favourite pick among celebs across the globe. Talking about suiting up, the leading divas of Bollywood surely know a thing or two about power dressing. In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone caught everyone's attention with their power dressing. Bajirao Mastani actors Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone opted for an all-time favourite black to make a statement. Take a look at their images and decide who slayed better in this outfit.

Priyanka Chopra vs Deepika Padukone - Who pulled off black pantsuit better?

Priyanka Chopra

At WEF 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in a black pantsuit. At Davos, PeeCee made a chic case for black with not one but two looks. For her first appearance, she wore a black pantsuit with a high neck top, and for her second one, she wore a black co-ord set. In the picture, she can be seen in all-black attire. With her hair open and nude make-up, the actor completed her over-all look.

Deepika Padukone

Back in February 2020, Deepika Padukone attended an awards night in Mumbai in a powerful sartorial statement in an all-black Balmain ensemble. The actor opted for a head-turning jumpsuit which featured an attached hoodie and risque waist cut-out details. Deepu layered her dress with a crisp blazer. Deepika shared pictures of this look on her Instagram handle with a hilarious caption.

Deepika styled her outfit by adding a few statement rings and bracelets. For glam, she opted for a dewy base, soft-smokey eyes, nude lips and a pop of highlighter. With hair tied in a messy bun with a few stray strands highlighting her face and a pair of black Louboutin heels, the Cocktail actor completed her look.

Upcoming projects of the actors

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original film titled The White Tiger. The actor will also be a part of a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement in the 1980s. Apart from this, the actor has also been reportedly roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that PeeCee will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original titled Citadel.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 83. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife. The film chronicles the glorious moment of India when Kapil Dev and his team lifted the World Cup in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, among others.

