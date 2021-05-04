Priyanka's Restaurant Joins In COVID Relief Efforts For India, Allots Funds Of Unique Dish

After actress and singer Priyanka Chopra started a fundraiser to support people and their families in India amid the ongoing pandemic, her newly opened restaurant also joined the initiative. The official Instagram page of the restaurant Sona shared a video of Maneesh K Goyal who spoke about how the COVID-19 crisis continues to ravage India. In a bid to help India, the team has decided to collect proceeds for the country from a dish selected in their menu to support COVID relief funds.

Priyanka Chopra's restaurant to support her fundraiser

In the video, Maneesh said, “We all know that COVID is ravaging all the people and communities across India and at Sona in New York, India has our heart. So we at Sona have decided to collect proceeds from one of our dishes on the menu to support the COVID relief funds in India. The dish that we have chosen is Floyd’s Goan Fish Curry from the state of Goa. The dish is inspired by the late great chef Floyd Cardoz, who passed last year from this dreaded disease. The proceeds will go to the fundraiser campaign that has been started by Priyanka Chopra Jonas to help India fight the disease. If you are planning to visit Sona in the coming up weeks, please consider ordering the dish and if you can’t, help us in whatever way you can. Together we can make a difference.”

While captioning the post, Maeesh informed that the proceeds collection will begin from May 4 and their goal is to ‘reach one million dollars to help India’s shattered health care system.’ “Join us at SONA in the coming weeks and order Floyd’s Goan Fish Curry in support of this cause. If you are not in NYC and can’t join us, please also consider supporting this campaign by sharing the message and/or donating whatever you can. Head to the link in our bio to learn more and make a donation. Our thoughts, prayers, and hearts are with India. Thank you,” he wrote while concluding the post.

The 38-year-old global sensation had earlier briefed her fans and followers about the fundraiser campaign in a video that she initiated with GiveIndia. Sharing details about the same, she wrote, “Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centres, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.” Priyanka also revealed that her singer husband Nick Jonas has also pledged to help India and has contributed to the cause and ‘will continue to.’

COVID-19 tally in India

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image credit: PTI/ PriyankaChopra/ SonaNewYork/Instagram)