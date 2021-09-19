Priyanka's Self-care Sunday, Ranveer Fanboys Over Dharmendra | Bollywood Recap For Sept 19

Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Version Of 'self Care Sunday' In New Insta Post; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a picture as she indulged in a 'self-care Sunday'. The actor is currently busy with her upcoming series Citadel and will also soon be seen in Matrix 4. Chopra shared a sneak peek into her Sunday as she relaxed and took out some time for herself. Read More.

Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Project K' To Commence Shooting Soon

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen on screen for an untitled science fiction film helmed by Nag Ashwin. The project that is tentatively named Project K will also feature Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan. As per reports, the shoot of Prabhas and Deepika starrer will commence in November. Read More.

Amrita Rao Marks 13 Years Of 'Welcome To Sajjanpur', Shares Throwback Pics

Amrita Rao's majestic aura has been missing from the silver time for a long time, with her last appearance in the 2019 flick Thackeray where she essayed the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. However, the actor keeps her social media feed updated with both the latest happening and throwback moments from her life. Amrita took to her Instagram stories today with a string of throwback stills from her 2008 flick Welcome to Sajjanpur, as it clocked 13 years. Read More.

Ranveer Singh Is Dharmendra's Newest Admirer; Shares Veteran's Vanity Van Pic

The shooting of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has already commenced, and audiences are enjoying the film's behind the scenes glimpses through the actors' social media handles. It's no news that Ranveer Singh constantly expresses his adoration for Bollywood's legends and his upcoming movie's veteran star Dharmendra is no exception. The Gully Boy actor took to his Instagram stories today, sharing his fanboy moment in front of 'Dharamji's' vanity van. Read More.

Arshad Warsi Reacts To John Cena Sharing His Pic On Instagram, Says 'kicked About It'

Arshad Warsi was recently in the news after he posted two pictures of himself getting into shape for his next project. Although the actor's chiselled physique garnered much praise from his fans, it also caught professional wrestler John Cena's eye, who posted Arshad Warsi's picture on his Instagram account. The Bollywood actor is 'kicked' about his feature on the wrestler's account and took to Twitter to express his joy on Sunday. Read More.

