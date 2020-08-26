'Probe Those Giving Clean Chit To Sandip Ssingh'; BJP MLA Ameet Satam Reveals Own Call

With regards to the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe and questionable evidence coming to light with respect to his self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh, the BJP on Wednesday opined that those who had given a clean chit to Sandip immediately after Sushant's death needed to be investigated.

BJP MLA Ameet Satam raising questions on the those who supported Sandip Ssingh when the news of Sushant's alleged suicide had broken out said, "In the first month after Sushant expired, all of us were speculating on the possibility of suicide or its abetment. Sandip came across as a very close friend of Sushant, who is making arrangements, standing by the family. The impression was different. After his interview with Republic TV and other facts that came out, that changed."

"I would not want to read into anyone's statement on Sandip because the perception was different. But, if anyone has given him a certificate, they should be questioned and what exactly they meant about using those particular words," said Ameet Satam.

Ameet Satam's response comes against the backdrop of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam's tweet back from June 17, which has come under the scanner, where the leader lauded Sandip Ssingh for taking efforts to 'arrange' Sushant's post mortem amongst other things, standing like a rock with the late actor's family. Questions have been raised on why Sandip Ssingh took charge of 'arranging' the post-mortem amidst Mumbai Police's investigation. Republic has accessed details of 28 calls exchanged between Sandip Ssingh and Sanjay Nirupam between November to July.

A friend in need is a friend indeed.

We all must appreciate #Sandipssingh who stood by the family of #SushantSinghRajput like a rock in the most critical time.They were old friends.Sandip took all efforts to arrange his postmortem to funeral like a family member.

Hats off to him. pic.twitter.com/zqqqWcvAzy — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 17, 2020

The BJP MLA also spoke about the phone call that he had received from Sandip Ssingh on the evening of Sushant's demise revealing, "On the evening of June 14, between 6-8 pm I had, in fact, received a call from Sandip Ssingh in reference to someone in the industry requesting help to arrange the cremation. I had given the number of the person who would make these arrangements. That person ultimately took the body from Cooper Hospital to the cremation site in Pawan Hans Auditorium on June 15."

Read: Sushant Case: Sandip Ssingh's Call Records Show He Spoke To Sanjay Nirupam, Zarina Wahab

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI To Summon Sandip Ssingh, Dates Yet To Be Fixed Say Sources

Sandip Ssingh's call details accessed

In an explosive turn of events, Republic TV on Tuesday confronted ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar after call records of Sandip Ssingh - the self-proclaimed 'friend' of Sushant Singh Rajput - showed 4 phone conversations between the two from June 14 to June 16. Sensationally, ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar claimed that he doesn't know who Sandeep Singh is and claimed that the Mumbai Police had called him.

The record details also showed that calls that were made by Sandip Ssingh to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and actor Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab. The Central Bureau of Investigation's SIT team will now summon Sandip Ssingh, according to the sources. The dates of the summons are yet to be fixed, inform the sources.

Read: Sushant Case: BJP MLA Sent Message To Bandra DCP On June 16 On Sandip Ssingh; Got No Reply

Read: Sushant's Ambulance Driver Lying? Claims To Not Know Sandip Ssingh Despite 4 Calls Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.