Producer Anand Pandit Celebrates His Birthday With ‘music Fiesta’

Bollywood News

Anand Pandit cut his birthday cake along with Sanjay Dutt and his family.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Film producer, distributor, Anand Pandit, celebrates his birthday bash with his family and Bollywood's baba Sanjay Dutt. The theme of the party was 'music fiesta' and many renowned personalities from the music industry were seen at the bash. 

Anand Pandit is the founder of the Lotus Developers--High-end real estate developer in Mumbai. He also owns the Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, which has produced and distributed many Hindi films such as Total Dhamaal, Missing (2018), Sarkar 3, and Great Grand Masti.

 

 

Published:
